It was all joy and excitement when party executives and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akyem Central constituency in the Ashanti Region held a thanksgiving service over the weekend at the Presbyterian Church in Odumasi.

The thanksgiving service was to thank God for a successful parliamentary primary held in the area ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Attendees were clad in all-white apparel and were entertained by song ministrations.

Speaking at the event, the NPP’s re-elected parliamentary candidate of the area, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, thanked the Almighty God for a peaceful primary and applauded the party executives and members for their role in making the primary a success.

“Let’s give thanks to the Almighty God for making these primaries conflict-free; a lot happened, but the Lord was merciful. Party executives and members, your discipline also counted,” he said.

One of the aspirants, who was seeking to wrest power from the incumbent Anyimadu Antwi, Nana Agyemang Amponsah, also called for unity among the party.

“We want unity at this time to break the eight (8). Let’s put all the differences aside; integration is the only key,” he stated.

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer for the area, Robert Yaw Kwakye, urged the party faithful not to buy into any idea of supporting or voting for an independent candidate.

“Where we are now, picking an independent candidate as an option is a big suicide. Don’t be deceived; let’s all rally behind the elephant for the victory ahead,” he added.