Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, says the government must strongly consider restricting the importation of certain food items into the country to protect Ghanaian farmers and enhance their global competitiveness.

Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie emphasized that the government must revisit the issue, despite Parliament rejecting an L.I. aimed at restricting the importation of 22 items in 2023.

Speaking at a forum in Kumasi, he highlighted Ghana’s overreliance on imports, which he said has disadvantaged many farmers, and urged the government to urgently address the situation.

“It is unfortunate that in December 2023, the Ministry of Trade and Industry could not lay a legislative instrument to restrict the import of 22 selected food items, 12 of which are agricultural products that are cultivated by our local farmers. Our farmers are heavily disadvantaged under the current import regime and desperately need a level playing field in order to compete with their counterparts abroad.”

