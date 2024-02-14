The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has thrown his weight behind the use of blacklisting as a tool against individuals who attack journalists.

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has blacklisted two MPs, Hawa Koomson and Farouk Aliu Mahama, for attacking two journalists in the line of duty.

However, the Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Yaw Ayeboafo, disapproved of the sanctions and described them as “dysfunctional.”

During an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV, Oppong Nkrumah who is also a journalist, sided with the decision by the GJA to blacklist the Yendi and Awutu Senya East legislators.

He acknowledged that blacklisting as a form of protest doesn’t solve the issue; it draws attention, expressing doubts if blacklisting will be effective since editorial interests are different in the country.

“100%, I support the use of a blacklist as a legitimate tool to bring attention to the cause of journalists and the facts that some persons may have proven to have attacked journalists. If I, as a public officer or politician, reserve the right to say that I will not speak to Citi FM/Citi TV because of X, Y, Z, why can’t Citi FM also decide to blacklist me for something they consider I have done?”

“So, as a matter of principle, I’m in support of the use of blacklist as a tool to draw attention. I don’t think it will be 100% effective, though, because media ownership is diverse and editorial interests are different. And so despite an announced blacklist, you will still find some media houses covering these persons. But what it does is it draws attention to the phenomenon; it is like a protest. Protest in itself doesn’t resolve the matter but draws attention. For that, I support it,” he underscored.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah emphasized the Ministry’s resolve to ensure that persons who perpetrate crimes against journalists are punished, calling on journalists to report such incidents to the police.

“The phenomenon of attacks on journalists has taken an untidy turn. But we haven’t rested on our oars; we have been at full length, trying to combat it. For example, as the ministry itself, we are loud and clear when there’s an incidence of this nature. We go secondly to report to the Ghana Police Service, and we then follow up to ensure that investigations and prosecutions are taking place.”

“If somebody is attacked, and we don’t make a report, we say it on the radio or online, but we don’t actually make a report to the police. We don’t provide the evidence to back it. It will be difficult for the police to investigate and prosecute. If the police do not apply sterner charges, then they are failing us. If the judiciary is not being tough in terms of the sanctions they apply, they are failing us. We have been firm, asking that the right thing be done.”

He charged the GJA to lay down clear criteria as to when blacklisting could be used in the fight against persons who assault journalists.

“It is also very important for the GJA to lay down clear criteria for when this blacklist is used. It ought not to be used because it’s alleged that Kojo has done so. It ought to be used when a certain threshold has been met. In Hawa Koomson’s case, the GJA President said, persons believed to be associated with her. Was she involved or not?”

