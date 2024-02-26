Workers at the Future Global Resources Bogoso-Prestea Mines have rejected recapitalization and restructuring proposals by Blue Holdings in response to workers’ recent demonstrations urging the government to bring in new investors, following FGR’s failure to invest in the mines.

In a statement released on February 26, FGR disclosed that it has “signed agreements to restructure its ownership that will support the long-term success of the mine,” awaiting “approval from the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources in Ghana.”

However, the mine’s staff have rejected this partnership.

Edward Arhin, Chairman of the Senior Staff Union of FGR Bogoso-Prestea Mines, stated that the workers will not collaborate with FGR under any arrangement and would instead lay down their tools if FGR continues to manage the mine.

“We are not willing to work with FGR again but we are willing to work with any other person or company, not FGR. The law lays in the bosom of the Lands Minister and the commission to take a decision that they think is good for them but what we, the workers, are saying is that, if, by any means, the mine is given back to the FGR, we will not work. The day we will see FGR here, we will walk out and let the government come to work.”

