The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has given the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Ghana Police Service a ten-day ultimatum to act on the assault on Citi FM’s Northern Regional Correspondent, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, by the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama.

Farouk Mahama and his team unleashed mayhem on Alabira while he was covering the chaos that disrupted the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Yendi constituency on January 27, 2024.

Addressing journalists on February 6, the GJA, and other bodies including the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), threatened to advise themselves if the NPP and police fail to act on the matter.

The groups called on the NPP leadership at the National and Regional levels to seek justice for Mr. Alabira by sanctioning the MP and his hoodlums.

They also called on the police to speed up investigations into the case and arraign the perpetrators before the court to face the full rigours of the law for their “distasteful conduct.”

“We are giving the NPP, Regional and National, and the Ghana Police Service ten (10) days ultimatum each to hear from them. They should arrest the perpetrators. If they fail, we shall advise ourselves. The NPP leadership at the National and Regional levels must seek justice for our colleague, Mohammed Amin Alabira by sanctioning the MP and his hoodlums appropriately.”

“The Ghana Police Service should speed up investigations into the case and arraign the perpetrators before court to face the full rigours of the law for their distasteful conduct. This time, the policemen and women are witnesses to the incident as it happened.

The Northern Regional Police Command is currently investigating the issue.

