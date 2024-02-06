The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has reiterated the Minority’s decision not to support the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to change the 2024 general election date.

The Electoral Commission on Monday, January 29, met the various political parties at its Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to continue deliberations on its proposal for the change of date for the general elections.

In a statement issued, on January 30, 2024, the NDC disregarded the fact that the majority of the parties have consented to the proposed date. The party suggested that the EC’s decision should instead be carried out in 2028.

The party asserted that it does not accurately represent the consensus reached at the Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting held on Monday.

“Rt. Hon. Speaker, again with general elections on the horizon, the Electoral Commission and

those behind it have announced their intention to change the date for this year’s general election

from December to November. Let me say it here and now that the NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament will not support any such change at this time. For now, WE WILL NOT support the Electoral Commission’s decision to change the date for the 2024 general elections,” the Minority Leader said in his opening remarks when the house resumed from recess.

He charged the EC to focus its energies and attention on the provision of the 2024 election calendar.

“There are more pertinent and pressing issues that require the immediate attention of the Electoral Commission than a change of date for general elections. As I speak, the Electoral Commission is yet to release its calendar for the 2024 elections. The EC must focus all its energy and attention on provision of the 2024 election calendar. Mr. Speaker, if the Electoral Commission decides to embark on a comprehensive and meaningful reforms after the 2024 elections, in consultation with political parties and other interest groups including faith-based organizations, our side of the Caucus in Parliament may reconsider our position,” he stated.

