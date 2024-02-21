The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has urged Members of Parliament who disagree with his directives on how caucus leaders should be appointed to proceed to court.

Alban Bagbin, on Wednesday, February 21, clarified that the majority caucus in Parliament does not have the authority to independently appoint its leaders without the involvement of the political party overseeing the process.

Making the statement on the floor of parliament, the Speaker underscored the crucial role of the political party in guiding and influencing the selection of leaders within the majority.

This clarification by the Speaker comes at a time when reports indicate that the ruling party is planning to change the leaders of its majority caucus in Parliament.

He insisted that the parliamentary protocol binds all MPs until a court of competent jurisdiction proves otherwise.

“It’s a matter that I will come out with a written reason for this house, but in the meantime, this is the position of the speaker. And I do so under the same standing orders, where there’s a doubt, it’s the speaker’s opinion that prevails.

“Anybody that disagrees with that you have your front, to proceed to the proper venue to contest my opinion. You come on the ticket of the party, and to appoint your leader, the party must lead the process.

“If you disagree with me, you proceed to the courts to get it changed. But as of now, this is binding on all of you. I don’t know how you can do that without the party or parties.”

