Alex Kwaku Tetteh, President of the Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Citizen Eye Ghana, has urged Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to help resolve the Bawku dispute.

According to Mr Tetteh, resolving this longstanding land dispute could be pivotal for Dr Bawumia’s electoral success in the Northern regions.

He made these remarks during a Facebook live interview conducted by informergh.com and CITEG Agric TV.

Furthermore, he suggested that the government should consider financially supporting media houses to broadcast government projects, as many people are unaware of the government’s accomplishments.

He insisted that while the government is performing well, its communication strategy has been ineffective in promoting its achievements.

Mr Tetteh also responded to former President John Dramani Mahama’s plans to build offices for the Minerals Commission if elected, asserting that the Minerals Commission is already fully operational with offices established in various regions across the country by the NPP government.

The President of Citizen Eye Ghana alleged that Roads Minister Kwesi Amoako-Attah had been removed from the current government and hinted at an imminent reshuffle within a week, with Housing Minister Francis Asenso-Boakye expected to replace Mr Amoako-Attah.

Mr Tetteh expressed his love for the country and emphasized that his role as the President of Citizen Eye Ghana was not just to criticize the government but also to acknowledge its successes where due.

