The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that his administration plans to incentivise churches to undertake more developmental projects, rather than imposing taxes on them.

He believes that churches are better positioned to partner with the government in driving development in the country.

This statement comes amidst initial discussions about the possibility of taxing churches.

However, Dr Bawumia argues against this, citing the significant role churches play in society.

During a meeting with the clergy in the Bono East region as part of his ongoing nationwide tour, the NPP flagbearer noted “If you look at the work the church has done, we should rather be paying them instead of they paying us.

“Unless you don’t understand the work the church has done. If you are looking at the buildings, the way they keep the society together, the universities, the hospitals, the schools, it is massive. It is just massive. Many churches have hundreds of schools. So I don’t see and I will not have a situation where we are taxing churches.”

“We will rather want to give churches incentives to support what the government is doing. I want us to be partners in the way that the development partners are with us. You are our domestic development partners and we will give you incentives to do more.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital