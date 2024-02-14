The Court of Appeal has dismissed an interlocutory injunction against the conduct of parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Mampong constituency brought before it by some 35 disgruntled members of the party.

The Parliamentary primary in the Mampong Constituency was suspended due to an injunction obtained by the disgruntled party members.

Since February 2022, the NPP in the Mampong Constituency has been entangled in a legal dispute triggered by some dissatisfied party members contesting the validity of polling station elections.

After a year-long court battle, the High Court in Mampong dismissed the case, enabling the party to conduct elections for electoral area coordinators and constituency executives.

However, the plaintiffs, dissatisfied with the ruling, obtained a separate injunction aimed at preventing polling station executives from participating in the NPP’s Presidential primaries last year.

Due to procedural errors, the polling station executives were able to participate in the election.

Led by Kofi Sarpong, the plaintiffs secured a fresh injunction on the January 27 parliamentary primaries of the party in the Mampong Constituency, following an appeal on the dismissed case.

However, a three-member panel led by Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa dismissed the application on Wednesday, February 14.

Counsel for the respondents, Francis Opuni Kesse said the ruling paves the way for the party to organize fresh parliamentary elections in the constituency.

“We went to court based on an application for an interlocutory injunction against the conduct of parliamentary elections at Mampong and so as respondents, we opposed and counsel made their respective arguments before the court and the court held that it will better serve the party that the application be dismissed so that application is no more and so as it stands, the party can go ahead to organize elections.”

Counsel for the plaintiffs, Emmanuel Osei Abu-Bonsra though not satisfied with the ruling, maintains he respects the court’s decision but says they will consider other legal options.

“I am not satisfied with the ruling but I respect the decision of the court and I will advise my clients on what to do next because we have other options to explore. We can go to the Court of Appeal and even the Supreme Court and we can even go for a review, so we have not yet exhausted the channels available to us.”

