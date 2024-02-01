The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, has disclosed that one of the reasons he left Millicom was because of a general mistrust in the competencies of a Ghanaian to lead large companies.

Speaking on ‘Time With Selorm’ on the theme ‘Five Years Plus of Impact: Celebrating Leadership and Digital Transformation for Progress in Ghana,’ the telecommunication CEO said despite those mistrust and misgivings about the abilities of Ghanaians to lead large and multinational companies, it remains the responsibility of Ghanaians to demonstrate they can lead such big companies.

“A lot of these large companies did not trust Ghanaians to lead these businesses because they were concerned, and that is one of the reasons why I left Millicom. They did not believe that they were ready to trust the business into the hands of a Ghanaian.”

“There is one part, which is that we Ghanaians have a responsibility to demonstrate that we can actually lead such companies and lead them well. For me, that is one part, and if I was giving back to my country, being able to demonstrate that Ghanaians have the capability, they have the intellectual capacity, the leadership credentials, and profile to lead companies like this is extremely important because this will open doors for other Ghanaians in other large companies as well or, at the very least, encourage other people to discount what Ghanaians can do.”

He, however, celebrated his time as the head of MTN Ghana, saying there were a lot of things that were made known by virtue of him being Ghanaian compared with his time at Digicel in Haiti.

“When I was in Haiti, everyone was smiling everywhere I go, and behind all of that, everything was not fine, but people just could not say it.”

Selorm Adadevoh has been appointed the Chief Commercial Officer of MTN Group, which is expected to take effect in March 2024.

