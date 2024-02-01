The Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has defended the Free Senior High School policy, asserting that it should not be reviewed, as it is better for students to study under trees than to go uneducated.

His comment comes in response to calls for a review of the Free SHS policy.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, opposes these calls, stating that the policy does not require any review.

In an interview on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, Mr. Assafuah acknowledged the challenges in the education sector but believes that reviewing the policy is not the solution.

He asserted that all leadership should participate in the policy to support the future generation. Despite the challenges, he emphasizes that students are receiving education, which is the most important aspect.

He stressed the importance of providing education for the future generation and urges all Ghanaians to work together to address challenges instead of calling for a review.

“For me, it is better for a young person to sit on the floor without a desk to learn rather than not being educated. It is better for a young person to go to school without a slipper and be educated than not being educated at all.”

