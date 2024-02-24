Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a strategist for the Alan Kyerematen-led Movement for Change, has raised concerns surrounding the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader.

While acknowledging the former leader’s experience and knowledge, Buaben Asamoa suggested the resignation may not have been entirely voluntary. He pointed to potential pressure and a broader agenda within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to consolidate power for its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“He was summoned to the Jubilee House and to avoid a prolonged crisis because of his experience, and knowledge, he said, I have terminated the problem; I have resigned and so I don’t think he did it willingly.

“That is not the way to bring Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s career to an end with ten months to end his parliamentary service. He didn’t resign willingly, and it is a big flaw, and we need to check how power is moderated within and between the executive, the legislature, and the party’s leadership,” Buaben Asamoa told Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi FM and Citi TV.

The former Adentan MP further indicated that the recent ministerial reshuffle was one of the plans set in motion to force Dr. Bawumia on the people and alleged that there is currently a change and forced exit of people from the public service as part of the plans.

“It is a power transfer gone messy. It is not just Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, it is a power process that started with the selection of the [NPP] flagbearer, where the party unwillingly swallowed a process that they knew wasn’t appropriate and was designed to leave just one result and so this is a choreographed attempt to transfer power in a particular direction.

“So there is a cabinet reshuffle to allow the flagbearer to be more in charge and then the next thing is Parliament because there is so much swelling around the leadership of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and so they had to sweep that place so that there is discomfort coming from there.

“The next thing that we may not hear a lot of is that there are a lot of changes going on in the public sector and all these major changes are toward transferring power to the new flagbearer.”

