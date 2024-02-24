A former Deputy Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB) and member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alfred Thompson, has described Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s resignation as Majority Leader as bold and commendable for party unity.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu formally announced his resignation as Majority Leader in Parliament on Friday, February 23, after previously notifying the caucus of his decision on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi TV on Saturday, February 24, Mr Thompson said Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s resignation quelled a possible party disunity.

Mr. Thompson told host Selorm Adonoo that the resignation would foster unity and allow the NPP to build a formidable force going into the December elections.

“He decided to step down so that we could move on as a party because there was a meeting between himself and some leaders of the NPP, including the president.

“He took a bold and mature decision and one that will unite the party and he had a choice not to resign but he decided to resign because we need unity in the elections that we are going into and he took a bold decision.”

He added that the resignation will afford Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu the opportunity and time to groom young members of the NPP to take up leadership positions.

“I feel that what he has done has shown maturity and for party unity that is commendable, his resignation is a step in the right direction to have time to groom the young ones for leadership positions in the party and that shows maturity.”

Following his resignation, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu assumed the role of chairman of the NPP’s manifesto committee, and Alexander Afenyo-Markin was subsequently announced as the new Majority Leader.

