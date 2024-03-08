The former Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has eulogised the late John Kumah as a warrior who will be greatly missed.

He described the passing of the late Ejisu lawmaker as “a tragedy of monumental proportions.”

John Kumah’s passing was announced on Thursday, March 7, after a brief illness.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu celebrated the contributions of the late Deputy Finance Minister on his Facebook page and prayed for eternal rest for him and comfort for the bereaved family.

Below is Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s Facebook post.

John, Hon John Kumah, Member of Parliament for Ejisu & Deputy Minister For Finance. Just learnt of your passing on, a tragedy of monumental proportions.

Just this Tuesday we were together at the economy sub-committee of the manifesto committee. I sat right behind you. We spoke and shared ideas, we laughed and I asked how you were feeling at the end of the day. The positive assurance was that you were bouncing back strongly. That was reassuring. I could notice though, that you were struggling a bit.

That was just less than 48 hours ago. And you have transitioned? If such is life, then life must be very very cruel!

In the lead-up to the passage of the Appropriations Bill on December 22nd. We had to wait on you, learning of the unfortunate circumstances that had taken you to Germany. The then Finance Minister, Hon Ken Ofori Atta and I spoke with you and you assured us that you would be with us on the 20th of December. It is for this reason that the Appropriation Act was passed on the 22nd of December.

Subsequently, when I saw you I realised that you had gone through some pain and turmoil, but God was in charge.

Two days ago, you smiled, your usual affectionate smile, an infectious one at that. When death, which we least expected beckoned; you embraced it….. the warrior that you were.

John, may God give you eternal rest and the good Lord comfort the rest of your family, that you have left behind.

Adieu, until we meet again. John, Fare thee well!

