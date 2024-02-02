President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described as unfortunate the decision by Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso to withdraw their membership from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The three countries, currently under military rule, say ECOWAS has outlived its usefulness and does not support their cause.

President Akufo-Addo, who served as former ECOWAS Chair, said the decision would affect the people in those countries.

He also indicated that they were yet to meet to ascertain the impacts of their withdrawal and the way forward.

“This unfortunate decision by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to withdraw from the ECOWAS community is going to be very negative for the populations there. But ECOWAS is yet to meet. It happened on Sunday, and we are waiting for a signal from the head, Nigerian President Tinubu, to indicate the time when we will have a summit to examine the implications of what has happened and the way forward for the community,” he stated.

