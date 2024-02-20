Dennis Miracles Aboagye has officially been named the Director of Communications and Spokesperson for the 2024 Bawumia campaign team.

This was revealed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the unveiling of its campaign team for the flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 2024 polls.

The campaign team has Dr Bawumia as the Campaign Chairman for the overall campaign coordinating committee, with Dan Botwe designated as the Strategist or Campaign Manager. Dr. Gideon Boako has been appointed as the spokesperson for the party’s presidential candidate.

The advisory team for the campaign boasts eminent figures such as Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, President Nana Akufo-Addo, Elizabeth Ohene, Joyce Aryee, Freddie Blay, Frema Osei Opare, and Stephen Ntim.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, currently serving as a presidential staffer with responsibilities in Local Government and Decentralization, holds the additional responsibility of being the Executive Secretary for the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralization.

His appointment as the spokesperson for Dr Bawumia’s campaign team reflects his significant role in shaping the party’s communication strategy.

Leveraging his extensive political experience and effective communication skills, Miracles is expected to play a pivotal role in steering the NPP campaign leading up to the 2024 National Election.

His political journey includes serving as the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North, fulfilling executive roles at the polling station, and later becoming a Constituency Youth Organizer for Akropong Constituency.

Miracles Aboagye also served as the campaign manager for the NPP in the Akropong constituency during the 2008, 2012, and 2016 elections.

Beyond these roles, he actively contributes as a patron of his political party at the constituency and regional levels, engaging in committees at both regional and national levels, where he aids in strategy formulation and execution.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a political science graduate from the University of Ghana Legon, holds a Chartered Postgraduate diploma in marketing from The Chartered Institute of Marketing UK and is a Chartered Marketer with the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana–CIMG.