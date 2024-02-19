The National Invitational School’s Athletics Championships (NISAC) is set to take place this upcoming weekend, running from February 24, 2024, to February 28, 2024.

It will be held at the University of Ghana stadium in Accra.

This four-day invitational school athletics competition will witness the participation of 57 Senior High Schools vying for glory both for their institutions and individual recognition.

About 2000 individuals are expected to participate in various athletics disciplines.

One of the most exciting aspects of the tournament is that the times achieved by these athletes will be internationally recognized and certified. Therefore, any student who breaks a record will also become a world record holder.

In addition to the medals at stake, there will be several side attractions, with jama sessions being a highlight among them.

The NISAC offers a platform for individuals to represent their alma mater proudly and showcase the school that played a pivotal role in shaping who they are today.

The maiden edition of the National Invitational School’s Athletics Championships is an initiative by Ghana Athletics, with support from the Ghana Education Service (GES) and powered by Citi TV. It is sponsored by Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas).



