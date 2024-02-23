The highly anticipated National Invitational Students Athletics Championship (NISAC) has been postponed until the completion of the All African Games 2023.

Initially slated to take place from Saturday, February 24, 2024, to February 28, 2024, a new date for the National Invitational School’s Athletics Championships will be communicated soon.

The four-day invitational school athletics competition was expected to witness the participation of 57 Senior High Schools vying for both institutional and individual recognition.

The maiden edition of the National Invitational School’s Athletics Championships is an initiative by Ghana Athletics and Citi TV with support from the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

It is sponsored by Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas).