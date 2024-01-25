Ghana Athletics President, Bawa Fuseini, says his outfit is happy to have Citi TV as a partner for the National Invitational Students Athletics Championship (NISAC).

The athletics championship runs from February 5 to February 9 at the University of Ghana Stadium with over 1000 athletes from over 40 senior high schools expected to compete in the tournament.

A team made up of representatives from Ghana Athletics and the management of Citi TV inspected work on the stadium, which is under renovation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the tour, Athletics President, Bawa Fuseini, expressed how happy he was about his outfit’s partnership with Citi TV after signing a memorandum of understanding that spans four years.

“This program, I cannot overestimate the importance and the development nature of it. We have been struggling to get such a collaboration for about 50 years, and the program is going to run for the next four years. This is a solid four-year program that we can guarantee that it is coming on.”

“We are so grateful and so happy to deal with Citi TV. We are so grateful that we are working together to make this dream come to a reality.”