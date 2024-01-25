President of Ghana Athletics, Bawa Fuseini, believes the University of Ghana Stadium will be ready to host the National Invitational Students Athletics Championship (NISAC).

He said this on the sidelines of an inspection tour of the stadium in the presence of representatives from Citi TV and Ghana Athletics.

The NISAC is scheduled to run from February 5 to February 9 at the stadium that is being renovated for a program designed to boost the popularity of athletics and expand the talent pool for the country.

After inspecting the stadium, Fuseini said, “Yes, it will be ready. They need about three, or four days to do the lines and as soon as they do the lines, we should be able to come here and do the competition.”

Over 2000 student-athletes drawn from over 40 senior high schools are expected to compete in the championship next month.

Citi TV signed a memorandum of understanding with Ghana Athletics to promote the competition, which is also geared towards raising awareness of the 13th African Games due to be held in Ghana in March.