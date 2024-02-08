Despite the Ministry of Finance’s directive to suspend the contentious 15 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity, the Greater Accra Regional branch of Organised Labour of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) remains unwavering in its decision to proceed with its planned protest.

On February 7, 2024, the Ministry of Finance issued instructions to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) to halt the implementation of the new tax policy until discussions with stakeholders, including Organised Labour, have taken place.

However, the labour unions have expressed their dissatisfaction with this directive, insisting on a complete repeal of the tax.

Patrick Binyemi, a representative from the regional metro council of labour, outlined their plans for a nationwide demonstration on February 13 at a press conference in Accra.

The protest is slated to encompass various activities, with one notable action being the suspension of commercial vehicle operations on the day of the demonstration.

“We will embark on a never-happened demonstration. This is scheduled for next week Tuesday, the 13th of February 2024. By this, we are calling on all organised labour members all over the Greater Accra region to be ready and prepared for this demonstration

“On Tuesday at 6:30 am we are all gathering at the Obra Spot, Circle where we will proceed through the Kojo Thompson road to the Farisco traffic light. We will take a left to the TUC traffic light then a right to the polo grounds along the Professor John Evans Atta Mills highway, that is the high street and we will end at Independence Square or the Black Stars Square. Please let us take note,” he stated.

