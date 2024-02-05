Parliament has directed the arrest of the Northern Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA) for failing to lodge over GH¢160,000 internally generated funds in the designated Consolidated Fund Transit account of the Authority.

The 2022 Auditor General’s report cites the Northern Regional Management of the Sports Authority for spending the money in contravention of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019.

However, the Regional Director failed to appear before the public accounts committee to explain the action, leading the chairman of the committee to order his arrest.

“We are directing that the regional director and accountant of the region should be picked up immediately by the police.

“You were invited to appear before Parliament, and you refused, knowing very well that you had squandered over GH¢160,000 and you thought you would go scout free.”

