BlueCrest and OpenLabs proudly announce the appointment of Mr. Pankaj Maheshwari as the Group CEO, bringing a wealth of expertise to lead operations in Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

Distinguished Career: Pankaj Maheshwari, an accomplished education professional, boasts an illustrious career spanning over two decades. His journey began as a business partner with NIIT in India, followed by his remarkable tenure as the General Manager of NIIT Ghana from 2005 to 2010. Pankaj’s leadership during this period showcased exceptional strategic acumen, paving the way for subsequent key roles at NIIT West Africa, Laureate International Universities, Global University Systems, and Texila American University – Zambia, where he served as CEO.

International Educational Management: Pankaj managed various international educational brands, including NIIT, University of Liverpool-UK, University of Roehampton-UK, Walden University-USA, University of Law – UK, Sunderland University-UK, The UK Open University & Texila American. His global perspective and hands-on experience in managing educational institutions across diverse cultures position him as a dynamic leader ready to steer BlueCrest and OpenLabs toward new heights.

Expertise: Pankaj’s expertise spans sales, marketing, operations, business development, and strategic partnerships. His focus on higher education and training, coupled with a profound understanding of technology, Management, Hospitality, business/communications, and medical programs, uniquely positions him to drive innovation and growth in the dynamic educational landscape.

Notable Achievements: Throughout his career, Pankaj has been a catalyst for transformative leadership, steering organizations through periods of growth, forging strategic alliances, and enhancing educational offerings. His achievements reflect a commitment to excellence and a keen understanding of the evolving needs of the education sector.

Vision for BlueCrest and OpenLabs: As Group CEO, Pankaj is committed to elevating BlueCrest and OpenLabs to new heights. His vision encompasses fostering a culture of innovation, expanding educational horizons, and solidifying the institutions’ positions as key players in the realms of technology and business education in Ghana and beyond.

Founder’s Quote: “My journey with BlueCrest and OpenLabs has been one of boundless passion and unwavering dedication to educational excellence. As we welcome Mr. Pankaj Maheshwari as Group CEO, I am confident that his expertise will further propel BlueCrest and OpenLabs towards even greater heights, staying true to our mission of shaping future leaders and innovators.” – Mr. Dev Varyani, Founder of BlueCrest and OpenLabs (Formerly NIIT).

Quotes: Pankaj Maheshwari, Group CEO, BlueCrest and OpenLabs:

“I am honored to lead BlueCrest and OpenLabs in Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. Together, we will continue to empower minds, foster innovation, and contribute to the educational development of the region.”

Bluecrest College is a leading institution of higher education committed to providing accessible,

innovative, and high-quality education to students across Africa. With campuses in Ghana,

Liberia, Sierra Leone, Bluecrest College offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate

programs in various fields, including Business, Technology, Fashion and Journalism. Read more here: www.bluecrest.edu.gh

With over 20 years in Ghana, OpenLabs (previously NIIT) is the most well-known name in West African IT education best recognized for training, consulting, and content production capabilities. OpenLabs offers a diverse selection of short education programs that appeal to people from all walks of life, from businesses with growing training needs to individuals seeking IT and related skills. Openlabs is the reliable IT education partner for students and professionals alike. Read more here: www.openlabs.edu.gh