The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into the death of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel (Jirapa Dubai), located in Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

Mr. Johnson was discovered dead on February 11, 2024, in a pool of blood in one of his hotel rooms.

The Regional Crime Scene Management Team has since visited the location of the incident.

In connection with the investigation, one individual has been detained.

The Inspector-General of Police has dispatched a team of investigators and experts, led by the Director-General/CID, to collaborate with the Upper West Regional Police Command. This is to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the incident.