Some residents in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, say they will hold the Government accountable for its pledge to finish the Kumasi International Airport by May 2024.

During his State of the Nation address in Parliament on Tuesday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reiterated that the Airport’s completion was scheduled for May this year.

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, the new Finance Minister, recently visited the Kumasi International Airport project and revealed that seven million euros have been disbursed for the project, with the remaining two million euros expected shortly.

The Kumasi International Airport project faced delays for several months, mainly due to financial constraints.

During his State of the Nation Address, President Akufo-Addo assured that the project would be finalized.

On the streets of Kumasi, residents highlighted the project’s significance to the region and urged the Government to fulfil its commitments.

“I hope it will bring benefit. All that we are hoping for is that the government will fulfil the promises, not just talk but fulfil the promises. That is all we want.”

Meanwhile, some residents have described it as political talk, asserting that such a promise is being made to convince Ghanaians for votes.

“For me, I don’t think they can do it by the time they are saying. Maybe because of the campaign season, they will rush and come and make an opening without proper arrangements. I see it as a campaign season, that’s why they are doing that.”

