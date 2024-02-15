The Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, says it is too late for the President to replace Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta with Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

According to him, Mr. Adam can’t do much given the limited time to the general elections.

President Akufo-Addo removed the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in a major ministerial reshuffle on Wednesday, February 14.

A total of 13 current ministers of state, including 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers, were affected by the reshuffle.

Mr. Ofori-Atta was replaced by the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Mohammed Amin Adam.

But there are reports that Mr. Ofori-Atta has been made the Presidential Advisor on the economy.

Mr Jackson in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, said “This is so late. So very late… Unfortunately, it is not going to bring about the needed boost that they could have, and this could have been really great. Dr Mohammed Amin Adam is a first-class economist. He is an economist who comes with a background in development economics. He is an economist with experience in working for the development of the poor and disadvantaged in society. He’s done works for Oxfam, and we could go on and on and on such that putting him in charge at this time of crisis should give the needed boost and the poor, the disadvantaged in society would receive help.”

“…Unfortunately he is coming nine months to time and that for me is a problem. How much time does he have to implement the total policy? How much time does he have to make an impact?”

