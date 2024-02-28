Some residents in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, say they will hold the government to its pledge to complete the construction of the Kumasi International Airport by May 2024.

During the President’s State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, February 27, President Akufo-Addo reiterated that the airport’s completion was scheduled for May this year.

The Kumasi International Airport project has faced delays for several months, mainly due to financial constraints.

On the streets of Kumasi, residents highlighted the project’s significance to the region and urged the government to fulfil its commitments.

“We will plead with the government to speed up the completion of the airport because they told us it would be completed last year, but it failed,” one resident said.

Another resident was sceptical of the airport’s completion, considering it is an election year.

“I don’t think they can do it within the time. Because of the campaign season, they will rush to come and open it without proper work done, and so I just see it to be political talk,” the resident said.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital