The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has lashed out at Kofi Bentil for calling on Ghanaians to give the Vice President and New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a listening ear.

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, in a write-up, called on Ghanaians to give the NPP flagbearer a hearing during his public lecture scheduled for February 7.

In a statement, Sammy Gyamfi asserted that Ghanaians gave Dr. Bawumia ample hearing in 2016, during his countless lectures and fora.

The NDC Communications Officer said the vice president, who is the chairman of the Economic Management Team, is required to take action to revive the economy and not lecture.

“For your information, Ghanaians gave Bawumia ample hearing in 2016 when he held countless lectures and fora to propound lofty but deceptive economic rhetoric.”

“At each of those lectures, Bawumia diagnosed the challenges of Ghana’s economy and proceeded to fix our problems rhetorically. Ghanaians were so much in awe of Bawumia’s “charm” and “wizardry” that they trusted him to manage Ghana’s economy. Need I remind you, that at a time when Bawumia as chairman of the Economic Management Team, has supervised the total destruction of the economy, what is required of him, is ACTION and not lectures? This is trite and you of all people should know that.”

Read below the statement by Sammy Gyamfi

SAMMY ROASTS KOFI BENTIL OVER HIS DEFENSE OF BAWUMIA:

SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.

———

