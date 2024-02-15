Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Tourism Minister-designate, has expressed enthusiasm about his new role, highlighting the significant opportunities within the tourism sector.

His nomination on February 14 was part of a broader cabinet reshuffle announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, marking changes in key ministerial positions since his assumption of office in 2017.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show, Egyapa Mercer conveyed his determination to contribute to the growth and development of the tourism sector.

Addressing the shift from the Ministry of Energy to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, he emphasized the vast opportunities he sees in his new role.

“It is a question of how best you apply yourself in what situation you find yourself in…and to that extent, I wouldn’t consider my movement from the Ministry of Energy due to day-to-day issues that you’re confronted with. To the Ministry Of Tourism Arts and Culture, I believe there are huge opportunities there”.

Recognizing the pivotal role tourism plays in the country’s economy, the Minister-designate expressed his commitment to working diligently to expand the sector.

He emphasized the significant impact tourism can have on economic growth and pledged to build on the efforts of those who have contributed to the sector’s success.

“We all know the role tourism can play and have played in our economy so I see it as an opportunity to do my best. Others have laboured and we shared their glory so it’s up to us to exploit and add to their gains,” he stated