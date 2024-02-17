Some chiefs in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region have called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate the alleged death of the chief of Fulani herdsmen in the Chakalu traditional area.

It is reported that Allai Bukari, the chief of the Fulani herdsmen in the Chakalu traditional area, was allegedly killed after he and his two children were arrested during a raid on his compound at Dolindawyiri by police intelligence personnel from Wa on February 4, 2024. The reasons for his arrest were not disclosed to his family.

The chiefs, led by the paramount chiefs of Bulenga, Manwe, and Kundugu, stated that the late Chief Allai Bukari was a law-abiding leader who was respected within the Fulani community and the Chakalu traditional council.

They expressed their dissatisfaction with his arrest and subsequent death, describing it as a violation of his right to life and a blatant disregard for traditional authority in the Chakalu traditional area.

At a press conference, the spokesperson for the paramount chief of the Bulenga traditional area, Kombonnaa Yahaya, expressed the chiefs’ anger and confusion over the arrest and death of Allai Bukari.

“The arrest and killing of Allai Bukari is something we cannot comprehend. We were dumbfounded when we heard that the chief was arrested like a common criminal only to be told that he died in the hands of the police who are supposed to ensure his safety. What killed him? Since he was not sick before the arrest. We need to know,” he stated.

They called on the Upper West Regional Security Council to take an interest in the matter and urged Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw, the Member of Parliament for Wa East, to raise the issue in parliament to expedite the investigation into Allai Bukari’s death.

