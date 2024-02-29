The Executive Vice President of the African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET), Mavis Owusu Gyamfi, has emphasised the need for fiscal prudence to bolster Ghana’s economy.

According to her, fiscal prudence means making wise and careful decisions regarding financial matters, particularly in the management of government funds and public money.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on Citi TV’s Point of View on Wednesday, Ms Gyamfi highlighted that by practising fiscal prudence, Ghanaians can build a resilient economy.

She stressed the urgency of this approach, stating that tomorrow is not promised.

“We must be fiscally prudent. This means spending wisely, getting rid of wastage and saving for a rainy day. By doing this, we will ensure that we build an economy that is strong, is resilient to shocks but most importantly, is able to create jobs, increase household incomes, reduce poverty and broaden our taxpayers.”

“We can’t wait for tomorrow to get on track. We need to start doing all of this now. Because as we all know, Tomorrow is not promised,” she stated.