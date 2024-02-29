Daryl Bosu, the Deputy National Director of A Rocha, has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for its failure to address the issue of illegal mining, also known as ‘Galamsey’, during the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

He noted that the environmental challenges impeding the nation’s progress were conspicuously absent from the SONA delivered by President Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo on February 27.

Mr. Bosu condemned the activities of illegal miners, which have led to the destruction of many of the country’s water bodies. He held the government responsible for its poor performance in addressing environmental issues.

In an interview on Citi TV’s Point of View, Daryl Bosu stated, “Listening to the president, a lot of issues that bothered on the environment were excluded from the State of the Nation Address. We thought that he did that deliberately, because they were too controversial, and we have not seen positive outcomes in those areas. One of them clearly missing was ‘Galamsey’ issues, and that already testify to the fact that ‘Galamsey’ is still with us.

He emphasized, “That is because if you move across the country, you will see the effects of ‘Galamsey’ all over the place. Our rivers and water bodies have not cleared as has been expected, we see pollution and in a lot of places.

“You cannot count one river body now in this country and say that it is clean. It’s not only our rivers which have been polluted, our health is also being put at risk. These mining activities have seen unprecedented pollution by heavy metals and residue, and it has also affected our farmlands. Unprecedented assault on our forest reserves.”

———-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital