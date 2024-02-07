The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has pledged to continue safeguarding the rights and freedoms of journalists nationwide.

The Association is committed to combating any form of aggression towards journalists.

Albert Dwumfuor, the President of the Association, stated on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday that the GJA will persist in instructing its members to blacklist any individual who threatens a journalist in the country.

This stance follows a directive issued by the GJA in conjunction with the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA).

The directive calls for media organizations across the country to blacklist Farouk Mahama, the Member of Parliament for Yendi, for his assault on Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, a Northern Regional Reporter for Citi News.

Mr. Mahama and his team reportedly attacked Alabira while he was reporting on the disruption of the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Yendi constituency on January 27, 2024.

Mr. Dwumfuor added in the interview, “In fact, this is the way to go. We want to send a signal, a caution that we are not going to relax on our call for our members to blacklist politicians, individuals, or groups who rise against journalists or who impede press freedom and media independence… We will not entertain such acts.”

