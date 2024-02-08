Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited has marked a significant milestone with the official opening of its 42nd physical business location in Ashaiman.

With the Bank’s presence in 11 regions out of 16, the new branch located at the Ashaiman Shell Filling Station on the Ashaiman-Klagon road demonstrates the Bank’s commitment to expanding its reach and bringing its services closer to communities.

It also underscores the Bank’s aim to solidify its presence in the country’s vibrant financial landscape.

At the ceremony, Zenith Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Henry Onwuzurigbo, emphasised that the new branch reflects the Bank’s philosophy of being wherever its services are needed. He acknowledged the impact of digital banking but underlined the importance of maintaining brick-and-mortar branches to ensure the benefits of human interaction are not lost in the banking industry.

The choice of Ashaiman for the new branch the MD/CEO said was strategic, considering its dense population, multicultural composition, and thriving micro, small and medium-size business ecosystem.

With a bustling manufacturing sector encompassing textiles, agricultural inputs, metalwork and others, Ashaiman he said presented a compelling opportunity for Zenith Bank to contribute to the local economy.

“With this branch opening in this vibrant and commercially active town that is Ashaiman, Zenith Bank has once again demonstrated its commitment to wider accessibility, and we have more openings coming,” Mr. Onwuzurigbo said as he hinted at another branch opening in the pipeline.

The MD/CEO reiterated the Bank’s commitment to an exceptional customer experience at all times, assuring all present of the readiness of staff to serve.

The event was met with enthusiasm, particularly from the Market Queen of Ashaiman – Mrs. Getrude Amui – who acknowledged the initial apprehensions many traders have towards financial institutions.

She commended Zenith Bank’s approach, citing positive interactions with leadership, transparent communication, and visible growth, factors that instil confidence and encourage wider participation in the formal financial sector.

“When you come to the markets many have not had very good experiences and are therefore hesitant to commit to financial institutions, but Zenith Bank’s approach, our interactions with the highest level of its leaders, the assurances provided and what we have seen with our eyes gives us confidence that our deposits are not only safe but we will grow with the bank,” she explained.

The event was graced by a notable assembly of dignitaries representing various sectors and institutions within the Ashaiman community.

Among the esteemed guests were Imam Yakubu Abdul-Hamid, the Imam of the Ashaiman Jericho Mosque; Superintendent Osman Alhassan, ASP Isaac Avornorkadzi, Acting District Police Commander – Ashaiman; Rev. Anslem Okafo, Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Traders – Ashaiman; Mr. James Ahiadome, CEO of J.K. Ahiadome Transport Ltd.