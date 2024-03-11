The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has urged party members in the Greater Accra Region to be extremely vigilant in the upcoming 2024 General Elections.

The former President noted that the NDC lost the 2020 elections due to certain irregularities.

The NDC sought legal redress at the Supreme Court after their defeat to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 polls.

Addressing NDC executives and key stakeholders during his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in Accra, Mahama emphasized the importance of strengthening efforts to secure victory in the 2024 polls.

Mahama highlighted the critical role of vigilance, stating, “One of the key things in this election is vigilance, we can do all the campaigning we want, but if we are not vigilant on the day, and we don’t cover every single polling station with eagles’ eyes. You can do all the beautiful things you can, razzmatazz and in the end, you don’t achieve the target you want.”

He urged executives to carefully select capable agents to represent the party during the polls.

“So Greater Accra Region, we want you to cover all the polling stations with the best party agents. The election directory, you are aware, is conducting some exercises. They’ve been conducting exams for election directors in their constituencies and the regions because we need the best people who understand the electoral system to be able to monitor the elections in the region.

“We should not be sentimental with these appointments and appoint the right people,” he advised.

