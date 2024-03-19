John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is mobilizing individuals aged 18 and above to engage in the upcoming voter registration exercise, highlighting its potential for the NDC to make a positive impact on the country if he assumes the presidency.

Emphasizing the significance of civic engagement, Mahama reiterated the NDC’s dedication to effecting change if entrusted with leadership in December.

The Electoral Commission has set May 7th as the commencement date for voter registration in preparation for the upcoming polls.

Mahama expressed confidence that the NDC could transform the country’s fortunes if elected to office in December.

In his bid for the presidency, Mahama urged all eligible individuals to ensure they possess a valid voter ID card, particularly encouraging newly eligible youth to participate in the registration process using their Ghana Card.

“I urge everyone to ready his or her voter ID card. For the youth who recently turned 18, kindly note that from May, there will be a registration exercise. I encourage you to participate in it using your Ghana Card.”

