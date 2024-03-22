The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has disclosed that road crashes for the first two months of January and February 2024 saw a slight increase.

The Director-General of the NRSA, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng, at the launch of the 2024 Road Safety Easter Campaign, disclosed that 2,260 road crashes were reported involving 3,910 vehicles, with 369 fatalities, 2,552 injuries and 381 pedestrian knockdowns in the first two months of 2024.

For the same period last year, 2,249 cases were recorded involving 3,857 vehicles. 330 persons were killed, while 2,502 persons were injured and 382 pedestrian knockdowns were also recorded.

“This is an increase of 0.49% for crashes, 1.37% for vehicles involved and 2.0% for persons injured. Notably, persons killed/fatalities increased by 11.82%, all compared to the first two months in 2023,” Ing. David Osafo Adonteng added.

The 2024 Road Safety Easter Campaign is to help reduce accidents during the Easter holidays.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital