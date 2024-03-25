President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Francis Fiakpui for the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Hohoe Municipal Assembly.

This comes after the termination of the appointment of the Assembly’s previous MCE, Daniel Noble Awumey.

O. B Amoah, the Minister of State, at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development in a statement on Monday instructed the Volta Regional Minister to coordinate with the regional electoral commission to facilitate the confirmation process for Mr Fiakpui.

” H. E. the President in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) has nominated the undermentioned person to the office of Municipal Chief Executive, pending approval by the Hohoe Municipal Assembly, FRANCIS FIAKPUI.”

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated Chief Executive. I count on your usual cooperation,” Mr Amoah stated.

