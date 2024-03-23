The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has expressed strong disapproval of Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame’s counsel to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, labelling it as consistently problematic and leading to “sad spectacles.”

He took a swipe at Godfred Dame for consistently offering counsel to the Presidency which always turned into a “sad spectacle”.

On March 18, 2024, the Presidency sent a letter to Parliament advising against sending the anti-gay bill for assent due to two pending Supreme Court applications for interlocutory injunctions. The letter, signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, followed the Attorney-General’s advice to await the Supreme Court’s resolution on the matter.

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has openly criticized the President’s decision, leading to his suspension of the approval of ministerial nominees.

In an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV, with Selorm Adonoo, Mr Cudjoe voiced his disappointment with the Attorney-General, questioning his failure to delay the bill’s passage and his overall approach to high-profile cases.

Cudjoe highlighted instances of what he perceives as the Attorney-General’s politically charged and unscrupulous advice. He suggested that a more collaborative approach, similar to that of the finance minister, would have been more appropriate in handling the bill.

Cudjoe’s critique extends to the Attorney-General’s handling of cases involving Ato Forson and others, accusing him of political bias and poor judgment in legal matters, asserting the need for less politicized and more prudent legal counsel from the Attorney-General.

“The Attorney-General is also a disappointment; very disappointing, this Attorney-General has been legendary when it comes to giving very bad advice. When it comes to important issues that matter, especially when certain persons are involved. He’s been too political, and it’s not healthy for a state like Ghana. Look at SALL, Assin North MP, Gyakye Quayson, the way he’s treating Ato Forson [Minority Leader] in court.

He added, “My problem with the Attorney-General is that he should have taken the position the finance minister took in advising legally that, Mr President the way things are going I think sitting together with the other party is very important to deal with this matter. But he took a Machiavellian position in trying to say he’s hands are stayed.

“Since when was the president’s hands stayed when it comes to important bills? That is why I’m saying the Attorney-General has been a bad advisor when it comes to very important matters, and he has been too political. If he were smarter, he would have waited and probably delayed the passage of the bill.

“He should have found every rule in the books to delay the passage of the bill. In almost all the cases that are very high-powered, he’s been giving bad advice. I have never seen this dictatorship of Attorney-General in my life,” he asserted.

