The Second Deputy National Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elikem Kwame Kotoko, has described President Akufo-Addo’s comments and actions by his secretary Nana Bediatuo Asante on the anti-LGBTQ Bill as cherry-picking and hypocritical.

President Akufo-Addo at the New Year greetings event with members of the Diplomatic Corps at Peduase on Monday, March 4, said he would await the Supreme Court’s ruling before deciding on the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

The Office of the President through Nana Bediatuo Asante, on Monday, March 18, also requested Parliament to refrain from sending the anti-gay bill to President Akufo-Addo for his assent.

Speaking on Breakfast Daily on Citi TV, Elikem Kotoko said the president has been inconsistent in his utterances against homosexuality.

“You will recall that President Akufo after some pressure was put on him, met some of our clergy and made them believe that he was not in support of gay activities but I think Ghanaians are now beyond conviction that President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party say one thing and do otherwise.

“We cannot even tell what may have gotten them to compromise the position of Ghana as a state to the extent that the president thinks that this seeming hypocrisy of cherry-picking as and when it favours him becomes the order of the day.”

“It is so sad that we should be talking about this when we know our traditional values and the magnitude of gay activities. The president is trying to stampede the anti-LGBTQ+ bill with his letter to Parliament to stop the bill from reaching him,” he told host David Kwaku Saforo-Sakyi.

