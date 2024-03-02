The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has expressed gratitude to the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare for her pivotal role, emphasising her exceptional leadership qualities and compassionate approach.

Speaker Bagbin’s remarks during the State of the Nation Address last Tuesday underscored the profound impact Osei-Opare has had on the nation, portraying her as a beacon of hope and support for Ghanaians from all walks of life.

While introducing the guests who were present at this year’s SONA delivered by President Nana Akufo-Addo, on reaching the turn of Frema Osei-Opare, Bagbin said: “The chief of staff is in charge of the whole family of the Right Honourable Speaker.”

Throughout her tenure, Frema Opare has dedicated herself to initiatives aimed at uplifting communities and individuals in need. From providing essential aid to orphanages and covering medical expenses for underprivileged families to supplying hospitals and schools with necessary resources, her commitment to serving the people has been unwavering.

Moreover, Chief of Staff Opare’s leadership style is characterised by empathy and understanding. She actively engages with citizens, amplifying their voices within the corridors of power and advocating for causes that promote inclusivity and social justice.

Her efforts have garnered widespread respect and admiration nationwide, with her name becoming synonymous with integrity, compassion, and effective leadership.

Frema Osei-Opare continues to lead with benevolence and dedication, her unwavering commitment to making a positive difference ensures a brighter future for Ghana under her guidance.