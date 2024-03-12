The Ranking Member of the Energy Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor, has accused the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) of disseminating misinformation regarding the recent surge in intermittent power outages popularly known as dumsor.

While the ECG attributes these outages to overloaded and faulty transformers, Mr Jinapor contends that the widespread load shedding is a result of financial issues, not technical glitches as claimed by the ECG.

“We have been monitoring the situation and just yesterday, we laid hands on the PURC’s cash water Fall Mechanism Validation Report for January 2024.

“I can confidently but sadly confirm to you that the current load shedding is not technical, it is financial. It is due to mismanagement.”

Mr. Jinapor further characterized the situation as a gross abuse of the cash waterfall mechanism and mismanagement of funds, challenging the narrative put forth by the ECG.

“It is gross abuse of the cash water Fall Mechanism and mismanagement of the funds,” he stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital