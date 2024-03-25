The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given a two-week timeline to all regional campaign teams to inaugurate the constituency campaign teams for the 2024 polls.

This follows the successful inauguration of campaign teams for all 16 regions which ended over the weekend.

The regional campaign teams headed by the respective regional chairman are to coordinate the electoral activities for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid in the regions.

In an interview with Citi News on Monday, the National Campaign Coordinator, Dan Botwe stressed that the campaigns are structured to ensure one-on-one engagements with the Ghanaian populace.

“We aid that by March in the first quarter, we will inaugurate all our 16 regional campaign coordinating teams. That has been done. Today, we have inaugurated the 16th in Ashanti, and we have inaugurated our campaign team. They have been charged to also inaugurate their constituency campaign teams within 2 weeks.”

“They will do electoral area campaigning and polling stations because we are deepening our retail campaign. Every hamlet, every building, habitat, anywhere we can find any voter. We will reach that voter so many times before the election. We believe we have a solid record.

“We believe we have a good message, and we are confident that we are going to persuade people to listen to our message,” he stated.