Amnesty International Ghana has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to endorse the contentious anti-gay bill.

Genevieve Partington, the Country Director of Amnesty International Ghana, characterized the bill as a “flagrant violation of privacy rights” that could have severe repercussions for Ghana if enacted into law.

This plea was made during a meeting involving Amnesty International Ghana, several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Genevieve Partington underscored the potential impact of the President’s approval of the bill on individuals perceived as homosexuals.

“We are appealing to the President not to sign the bill into law as it will have dire consequences on Ghana.”

Madam Partington urged the government to fulfil its duty to safeguard the rights of all individuals, irrespective of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

She proposed that the Attorney General promptly address human rights issues such as the Community Sentencing Bill, Death Penalty Bill, and Witchcraft Accusations Bill.

The meeting was attended by Amnesty International Ghana’s Country Director, Genevieve Partington, accompanied by staff and board members, and representatives from The Sanneh Institute, Perfector of Sentiments (POS) Foundation and Legal Resources Centre.

On February 28, 2024, the Parliament passed a bill criminalizing LGBTQ+ activities, including their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Convicted individuals could face imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those found guilty of promoting and sponsoring the act could face a jail term between 3 to 5 years.

