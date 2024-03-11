The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Eastern Region has commenced investigations into a fire incident that destroyed a ten-bedroom apartment at the Ghanatta School area in Oforikrom, a suburb in the Suhum Municipality.

Although no life was lost, occupants of the structure decried the loss of property and belongings during the outbreak over the weekend.

The timely intervention from the Ghana National Fire Service and assistance from neighbours prevented the fire from spreading to other homes.

Citi News also understands that officials from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) have also visited the scene to take details of the extent of the damage caused.

