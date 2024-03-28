The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited has pointed to the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) as the cause of the recent power outages in parts of the Central Region.

The ECG states that GRIDCo has curtailed power supply to its Cape Coast and Kasoa Bulk Supply Points, leading to outages in areas such as Praso, Ajumako, Mankessim, Ekumfi, Saltpond, Anomabo, and Briwa.

Additional affected areas include Bawjiase township, New Market, Ashalaja, Galelia, Nyanyano Township, Pentecost Convention Center, Opeikuma, Fetteh Senya Township, and nearby communities.

In a statement issued on Thursday, March 28, 2024, the power distribution company reassured all affected customers that power would be restored as soon as GRIDCo resumes supply. They apologize for any inconvenience caused.

