President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his warmest congratulations to the President-Elect of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, on his victory in the presidential election held on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Mr. Faye, at the age of 44, has become the youngest president in Senegal with 54.28% of the votes.

Mr Faye’s victory comes just 10 days after being freed from prison, highlighting a significant turnaround in his political fortunes.

The outgoing President of Senegal, Macky Sall, also congratulated Mr Faye, describing his win as “a victory for Senegalese democracy.”

In his congratulatory message on Thursday, March 28, President Akufo-Addo commended Mr Faye on his well-deserved victory and stated his hope that under Faye’s leadership, Senegal will continue to progress and prosper.

He also praised outgoing President Macky Sall for his commitment to democracy and the peaceful conduct of the electoral process.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his eagerness to work closely with President-elect Faye to strengthen relations between Ghana and Senegal, improve the living conditions of their people, and promote the interests of the African continent as a whole.

Read the full statement below