In a desperate move to enhance productivity and also improve its revenue collection drive, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has established a drop-in daycare centre for its employee mothers at its Adum branch.

Management says the initiative aims at addressing the challenges employee mothers with young children go through while carrying out their professional duties.

The ultramodern facility is stocked with books, toys and other stimulating items to ensure a happy and enriching experience for the children.

The facility was sponsored and funded by Tetra Tech/USAID to enhance gender and social Inclusion in ECG.

Speaking at the official opening and handing over of the facility, the Ashanti West Manager of ECG, Maxwell Dappah, highlighted that the facility will ease mothers of the pressure and provide a safe nurturing environment for young children while their mothers focus on their work to improve productivity.

The manager said, “We understand the challenges faced by our employees, particularly nursing mothers and staff with young children balancing childcare with professional responsibilities can be incredibly demanding.

“The drop in Baby Bay aims to alleviate the pressure and provide a safe nurturing environment for our little ones while you focus on your work”.

He stressed that “The pilot programme funded with the support from our partners allows us to evaluate this concept and its impact on employee reproductivity and well-being. It is a win-win situation; you can concentrate on your tax with peace of mind knowing your precious ones are well cared for right here within the ECG family.”

The Change Management Coach USAID, Ms. Khumo Mokhethi, emphasized the need for gender equality and tapping into female hidden talents to improve business performances.

The manager for gender and social inclusion of ECG, Rosemond Asamoah Frimpong, indicated that the project is also aimed at harnessing women’s talents.

“ECG has a goal of mainstreaming gender in the industry because our industry is male-dominated. What we want to do is to bring in a lot of women to ensure that we harness women’s talent as well as the men’s talent to ensure that we achieve our organisational goals.”

She added, “What we are doing today now is, this is a daycare and a drop-in daycare centre. We have realized that if you want to mainstream gender, there are some aspects that you need to bring in like revising your policies. And ensuring that you have some facilities that will help parents with children.

“Because we realize that when people have children, and they don’t have very good caregivers it affects productivity. So, we are bringing this in to ensure that every staff that has children will bring their children here and have the peace of mind to achieve their set targets to move ECG forward.”

——

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital