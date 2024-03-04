Former President John Dramani Mahama has emphasized the importance of education to the country’s development, noting that the sector consistently receives a significant portion of budgetary allocations from every government.

He highlighted that the education sector remains instrumental in producing human capital for accelerated development. Mahama expressed appreciation for individuals who contribute their resources to supplement the government’s efforts in educating the youth.

Mahama made these remarks on Saturday at the 40th Anniversary of the enstoolment of Togbe Dzegblade IV of Adaklu Kodzobi. His address was delivered by Mr. Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament of Adaklu.

He commended Togbe Dzegblade for establishing an educational fund to assist brilliant but needy students in the area.

The former President urged students to take advantage of the fund to enhance their skills.

Mahama noted that prior to the political dispensation, chiefs played a prominent role in community leadership, ensuring development in their respective areas.

He applauded Togbe Dzegblade for his 40-year tenure on the stool without chieftaincy disputes, which contributed to the rapid development of the community.

Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V, Paramount Chief and President of the Adaklu Traditional Council, praised Togbe Dzegblade for his significant contributions to the development of Adaklu across various sectors.

“I commend you for your hard work and excellent demonstration of neighbourliness that have helped to establish and maintain peaceful coexistence with other traditional areas,” he stated.

In his welcome address, Togbe Dzegblade listed several development projects undertaken by the community without government assistance, including a 20-seater water closet toilet, classroom blocks, pipe-borne water, and a one-story information centre.

He explained that the Education Fund would not only support outstanding students but also those in apprenticeship and skills training.

Togbe Dzegblade expressed plans to establish a Center for Fabrication and Crafts Construction to nurture the talents and skills of youth interested in those fields.

Professor Kenneth Egbadzor, the Head of the Agriculture Science Department at Ho Technical University, who chaired the function, reminded the youth that education is the pathway to success and encouraged them to prioritize it despite the challenges.

Solidarity messages were delivered by the National Democratic Congress, University of Health and Allied Sciences, chiefs from other traditional areas, and religious leaders.

An 11-member board was inaugurated to oversee the Togbe Dzegblade Education Trust Fund.

Mahama donated GH¢10,000 in support of the fund, while Mr. Agbodza contributed GH¢5,000 in addition to the GH¢20,000 he had earlier donated.

Also present were Mr. Ganyaglo, a former Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Mr. Phanuel Kade Donkor, former DCE for Adaklu, heads of tertiary institutions, and leaders of political parties.

Renowned artiste Agboti Yao from Togo entertained the gathering with music.

